Don’t wait to get your flu shot, experts say

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Falls always marks the official start of the flu season.

With still no vaccine for COVID-19, it’s even more important to get your flu shot and you may not even have to drive anywhere to get it.

“It’s convenient to where I live and it’s important,” says Sherley Shields of Springfield. “It’s worked for me every year so I’ve always gotten it.”

A free vaccine is available at the Springfield Pharmacy on Main Street as long as you have insurance. You can get the shot at flu clinics like the one at the Riverview Apartments or go right to the pharmacy downtown.

If you wait it out too long, there’s a chance you could miss out on a flu shot. Springfield Pharmacy told 22News they have noticed shortages in the supply chain.

“We have had difficulties acquiring the vaccine at some points in the past month or so,” said Owner Tobias Billups. “We just keep trying and try different vendors to get it but there was a two week time frame we couldn’t get anymore.”

Anyone six months of age or older can get a flu shot. Check with your doctor if you have an allergy to eggs or any other ingredient in the vaccine.

Health experts say you should get vaccinated by the end of October to give your body enough time to develop the antibodies to fight the flu. Infections typically peak between December and February.