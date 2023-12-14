SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dow Jones hit a record high Wednesday after the federal reserve left the interest rate unchanged and that’s good news for your 401K.

The federal reserve left interest rates unchanged at 5.25 to 5.5 percent, a sure sign inflation is cooling, and the market is already responding. We are now at the highest level in the Dow in 200 years. S&P 500 is also up 23 percent this year.

Mark Teed, Senior Vice President at Raymond James and Associates, said this optimism in the market is good news for those watching their 401Ks, “Happy holidays. This is great. Finally we can look at our 401K plans and look at the balances. So I encourage people to look this year. At the end of the year, set your goals for next year, don’t panic, don’t worry. Things are going to be okay.”

Inflation hit a 40 year high in 2022 adding to market volatility, so these steady interest rates and upswing in the market we are seeing now is good news for Americans.

The average 401K dropped by about 20 percent in 2022. Now with the stocks responding positively, things are changing and that’s good news for your retirement investments.