SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield community got in on the holiday spirit with an annual tradition.

At Springfield’s X intersection, the Forest Park Civic Association held its annual tree lighting ceremony. Dozens of residents gathered around the 30 foot tree to watch it go up in lights.

To add to the holiday cheer, there was even hot choclate, snacks, and Santa himself. For many, it was a heartwarming evening filled with joy and the spirit of Christmas.

“It feels good that we are all together and you know that we have a nice community to come together and see this,” said Sandra Lilly of Springfield. “I enjoy it and I like to come out with my children.”

The tree stands in memory of long-time Forest park neighborhood residents Jimmy and Dora Placanica.

