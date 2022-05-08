LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A “Mother’s Day Strike” Standout was held Sunday morning in Longmeadow, calling for the right to abortion.

“When Roe vs. Wade was ruled legal, I was 22 years old. We felt so powerful and it saved so many women that were dying from illegal abortions, and now here we are again,” said Chris Robinson of Springfield.

People there rallied together, holding signs, some saying, “Abortion is healthcare.”

Abortion rights advocates have been rallying together in western Massachusetts and across the country to protest the recently leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

22News spoke with people at the standout who expressed that women should have the right to choose what they can do with their bodies.

“Bodily autonomy states that no person can be forced to give up their own body, risk their own health or their own life to save another person,” said Lizzy Mitchell of East Longmeadow. “A fetus, even if you consider it a whole baby, cannot survive without that bodily sacrifice. You can’t force a woman to do this or you are literally giving her fewer rights than a corpse.”

Other supporters also said they worry that the overturning of Roe v Wade may also put LGBTQ+ protections at risk.

“Gay Marriage is coming under attack, access to birth control is coming under attack. I think once they make this decision it’s going to be a quick fall into things that we are not prepared to see in our country,” Nancy Sigler of Longmeadow expressed.

If you missed Sunday’s rally, another one will be held at the Longmeadow Green on Saturday, May 14 as a “National Call to Action” by Planned Parenthood. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.