CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Doctors are seeing a dramatic rise in kidney stones in children and teenagers.

This recent rise is certainly alarming as kidney stones used to be much more common for middle-aged white men, and now more children and teens are at increased risk. Doctors are trying to figure out why.

They believe that a combination of factors is to blame, including diets high in processed foods, increased use of antibiotics, and climate change causing more cases of dehydration. Kidney stones can also be genetic.

Kidney stones are a metabolic disorder, in which hard deposits of minerals and salts get caught in the urinary tract. These clusters accumulate and can get stuck, blocking the flow of urine and causing severe pain and bleeding.

“It’s pain on one side or another that sort of radiates around towards the groin area. It’s not the pain that goes across the back, it’s usually associated with nausea and vomiting. If you form a stone, the stone should be analyzed because not all stones are the same, and depending on the composition of the stone, there might be different recommendations going forward,” said Urologist Dr. John Danella.

Doctors say the most common symptoms of kidney stones include pink, brown, or red blood in the urine, and a constant need to urinate.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should seek medical attention right away. Parents should encourage their kids to drink plenty of water, and make sure that their kids have a balanced diet.