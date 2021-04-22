Dress for Success celebrates accomplishments

(WWLP) – Dress for Success Western Massachusetts hosted a virtual event this evening to celebrate the women who found success through the organizations’ programs.

As an organization focused on helping women move into the workforce, the pandemic has presented many obstacles. Especially as many women also had to take on an additional job during the shutdown, teaching their kids at home.

The organization also announced the volunteer of the year award during the event, the recipient, a Springfield Technical Community College Professor.

Christina Atwater told 22News, “I’m thrilled to say I’m one of those volunteers who assists in the mission to empower women to achieve economic independence. This past year has required resilience from all of us.”

