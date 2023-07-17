SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dress for Success Western Massachusetts has found a new home in downtown Springfield.

The organization had been located at the Eastfield Mall but was forced to move with the closing of the building. They will now be opening a larger shop at 45 Lyman Street in Springfield, which will be a more central and accessible location for users of public transportation.

The organization’s programs ― Foot in the Door, Digital Literacy Coaching, The Margaret Fitzgerald Mentorship Program, and the Professional Women’s Group ― will not be impacted during the move. Appointments for interview clothing and work apparel will resume on or before August 1st.

“Having a new home with space for offices, a meeting room, and a computer lab will be transformative. Being able to come together in person under one roof will help strengthen and build our already vibrant community,” says Margaret Tantillo, Executive Director.

The organization is unable to accept clothing and accessory donations at this time, but monetary donations can be made anytime at their website.