Dress for Success hosting outdoor clothing tag sale benefit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– An outdoor “mega” clothing tag sale is being held by Dress for Success Western Massachusetts to benefit the organization’s local programs.

Dress for Success is a national organization whose mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

The tag sale will be held under a large tent at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield Friday, June 18, through Thursday, June 24. Because the tag sale is outside, there will not be rooms to try on clothes. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.

Customers can fill a shopping bag for only $25 with new and gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Volunteers are needed on June 14-17 to set up, June 18-24 to staff the tent, and June 25 to break down the event. If you are interested, please contact dressforsuccessspringfield@gmail.com. If you have clothing that you’d like to donate, please call 413-732-8179 to make an appointment.