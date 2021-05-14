Drive-in movie night in Chicopee to feature Toy Story 4

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Toy Story 4 will be the feature film at a drive-in movie night fundraiser.

The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Mill District and host, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield to bring a family-friendly drive-in movie on May 21st.

Proceeds from the event will benefit UMass For The Kids (FTK). Their mission is to encourage collaboration between students, UMass Amherst and the Amherst community by working to raise awareness and funds for local patients and families of Baystate Children’s Hospital, in connection with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The event is being held at the Mercedes-Benz of Springfield Dealership located at 295 Burnett Road, Chicopee, Friday, May 21. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at 8:30 p.m.. The cost is $15 Adults, $10 for Children 12 & Under and can be purchased online on the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce website. One lucky ticket holder who registers before May 15th will receive a $100 Amherst Area Gift Card.