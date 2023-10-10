SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A drive-thru vaccine clinic Tuesday in South Hadley to help those who want to get their updated COVID vaccine.

The clinic was hosted by the South Hadley health Department and Walgreens. They provided free flu, RSV, pneumonia, shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine.

The shots were open to anyone and provided an opportunity for those who have not been able to get an appointment elsewhere to get vaccinated. 22News spoke with the Walgreens pharmacy manager, Angela Buri who told us there was enough vaccine supply to go around.

“We brought pretty much brought everything with us and most our patients are getting multiple shots,” said Buri. “It’s very important, especially to vaccinate through the community, most people are around others as well, so keeping yourself safe but also just everyone around you.”

Buri adds that patients that have health conditions like asthma or COPD are more likely to get respiratory viruses. She said staying up to date with vaccinations could help those with immunocompromised systems.

