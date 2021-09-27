Driver dies after crash on Memorial Ave in West Springfield Thursday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver has died after a rollover accident in West Springfield Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, the 31-year-old woman driver has died from her injuries caused by the accident on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.

Early reports indicate that two cars were both traveling eastbound when the SUV struck the other vehicle while passing it, police said. The SUV then lost control and struck the guardrail, causing the vehicle to roll over before catching fire.

Speeding is being considered as a factor in the accident, police said. A portion of Memorial Avenue that leads to The Big E was closed until 6:30 p.m.