Driver dies after going 114 MPH, crashes into building on Page Blvd in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A surveillance video showing a vehicle driving over 100 MPH before the deadly crash was shown during a police news conference urging drivers to slow down Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, at around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday officers were called to a two car crash in the area of 300 Page Blvd. Video from the Springfield police training facility shows the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and passes a car on the right. The driver of that car was reportedly going 114 MPH, makes contact with the other vehicle, took out the rod iron fence, the sign at the facility, and crashed into a building.

The adult man that was driving the vehicle died and a passenger that was air lifted to Boston is in serious condition. The driver of the second vehicle was the only occupant, who was not injured, and stayed at the location while the department’s traffic unit investigated.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Mayor Sarno, and Captain Dave Martin with the Traffic Bureau held a news conference Friday after four deadly accidents happened this week.

The police department held several debriefings for officers due to the “horrific incidents,” Commissioner Clapprood said. One was held Thursday with officers and firefighters for this crash because the officers told the Commissioner it was the worst they have seen throughout their careers. Commissioner Clapprood continues to explain how hard it is to see a car on fire with people inside that they cannot help.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “it boggles my mind why someone has complete disregard for our traffic laws and would drive 114 mph.”

“These recent fatal crashes have all been avoidable tragedies and I send my condolences to the families impacted. The crashes all remain under investigation, but we can say that speed played a factor in each and every one of them. We are urging drivers to slow down, put down your phones and buckle up so that you do not put yourself or anyone else on the road in harm’s way. We’re also asking the courts to begin holding some of these drivers accountable for their actions so that they are not as brazen when they get behind the wheel. Our officers are enforcing the rules of the road, but far too often these cases are dismissed” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

The police are urging people to slow down and put your phones down.

Officers have issues more than 600 citations for speeding, arrested 62 drivers for operating with either no license or a suspended license and issued 225 criminal complaints to drivers for operating with either no license or a suspended license since September 1, 2021.