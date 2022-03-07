CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As gas prices reach record highs, some drivers are considering trading in their current vehicle for something more energy efficient.

Pain at the pump continues and there doesn’t seem to be any relief in sight. The only relief may be trading in your gas guzzler for something more gas efficient.

The effects of Russia invading Ukraine, coupled with tight worldwide oil supplies and increased demand, continues to impact the upward climb of crude oil and, in turn, gas prices.

“I don’t have a problem with it if we can stop the Russians but I don’t like paying the price,” said Ken Hawbaker of Feeding Hills.

The national average reached $4 a gallon over the weekend, the first time since the 2008 recession. Experts believe that price will only keep rising as the crisis in Ukraine advances. On average, drivers in Massachusetts are paying $4.16 for a gallon of gas. One year ago, the average was $2.68.

Chris Deady paid $4.99 for diesel to fill up his truck in Chicopee. Now, he’s considering trading in his 36 gallon tank for something smaller and more energy efficient, “Right now it’s got me rethinking everything. I have another SUV, I don’t drive that as much. I’m throwing more money in a tank than it’s ever been in my life. It’s only 38 years but it’s got me thinking about selling this truck.”

The spike in energy prices comes as consumers in the U.S. are already facing the highest inflation in decades. Now, until something changes, it’s leaving drivers frustrated.

“$4 a gallon is not going to stop, it’s going to go way up, and I think it’s insane,” said Allison Coppick of Chicopee.

The Biden Administration said its finding new ways to substitute for Russian oil. In the meantime, Chris with the truck said, if you’re looking for a new truck, he’s got one for you.