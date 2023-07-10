CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With recent heavy rains causing widespread flooding, AAA Northeast is urging drivers to avoid flooded roads and adjust their driving habits to accommodate stormy conditions.

Following the storms, there is a risk of flood-damaged cars hitting the market, potentially leading to costly issues for unsuspecting buyers.

To ensure safe driving in heavy rains, AAA Northeast provides the following tips:

Turn on headlights

Slow down to prevent hydroplaning

Brake sooner and smoothly

Create space between vehicles

Never ignore road blocks or warning systems on flooded roads

Stay home if you don’t need to drive

When cars are flooded, the damage is often irreversible. While some vehicles may be restored to working order, gradual corrosion and electrical issues can persist. Approximately 50% of flood-damaged cars declared total losses by insurance companies end up back on the market as used cars, causing headaches for unsuspecting buyers.

AAA Northeast offers guidance on how to spot flood-damaged vehicles, including checking for damp or musty odors, replaced or shampooed carpets and upholstery, mud and dirt on the dashboard, rust on the underside of the vehicle, and signs of rust, mud, dirt, or discoloration in hidden areas. Inspecting electrical components and getting a pre-purchase inspection by a trusted mechanic are also recommended.

To avoid falling victim to flooded cars, AAA advises acquiring a CARFAX Vehicle History Report before purchasing a used vehicle and being cautious of deals that seem too good to be true. Dishonest sellers may try to profit from the shortage of used car inventory and increased buyer demand.

By following these precautions, potential buyers can protect themselves from purchasing flood-damaged vehicles that could turn their dream car into a nightmare.