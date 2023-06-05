HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon of Trooper Timothy Martin capturing a fawn on I-91 in Holyoke.

Trooper Martin was on his way home on I-91 South after completing his day shift when there was a traffic jam ahead of him. He moved in front of the line to assess when he saw a fawn, approximately a week old, in the roadway with several concerned drivers stopped to corral the frightened animal.

To prevent the fawn from darting across the median into I-91 northbound traffic, the drivers kept the fawn behind a line of scrimmage as Trooper Martin ran to capture it.

“Trooper Martin channeled his speed and agility, reminiscent of his younger days as the captain of his high school dodgeball team along with his dreams of being as fast as his favorite New England Patriot, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton,” state police posted on Facebook.

“ONE IN CUSTODY,” Massachusetts State Police

The fawn was taken into custody and brought to a safe location off the highway adjacent to where it was found. The fawn will hopefully reunite with its mother who apparently jumped a high fence next to the highway.