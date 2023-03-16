LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 14th annual “Driving for the Cure” charity golf tournament in honor of Tom Cosenzi, the owner of the Tommy Car auto dealerships, raised a record-setting amount of donations.

Tom Cosenzi was in the prime of life, a life cut short by brain cancer. His children began this tradition of “Driving for the Cure”, an annual event that has raised $156,600 for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support we received for this year’s golf tournament. The funds raised will go a long way in helping us to continue providing vital programs and services to those in need. We couldn’t have done it without the help of our Presenting Sponsor, CDK Global, as well as other sponsors, volunteers, and golfers who participated in the event. Thank you all for your generosity and support,” said Carla Cosenzi, President and Co-owner of TommyCar Auto.

The charity golf tournament was held at Twin Hills Country Club in September 2022.