SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hitting a pothole while driving too fast can be a costly mistake. It’s a sign of the season and one that wreaks havoc with on your car and your wallet.

Michael Lapit, of City Tire in Springfield, told 22News, “Damaged tires, anything from front suspension related, ball joints, parts, can break through a pothole. It can be anywhere from a couple of hundred dollars to a couple of thousand depending on how hard you hit it.”

Hitting a pothole and paying for the resulting damage is an experience you don’t quickly forget. Alexander Cotres, a Springfield driver, recently had a run in with a pothole on North Main street.

“The result was dented passenger side rim, it popped my tire, the driver’s side tire also got popped. It was costly, I spent over $300. I got four rims and four new tires,” Cortez explained.

The faster you drive, the more damage you’ll encounter. Try to avoid those potholes until the hot patch filler becomes widely available in a few weeks.