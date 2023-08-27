CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – School bells will be ringing this upcoming week as many students head back to class, and this means there will be students walking, riding bikes, and taking buses.

Safety officials say as we head into the school year, you can expect to see a lot more traffic on the roads. So not only will this call for some patience, but you may also want to be aware of school zone and bus safety tips.

That includes being aware of school zones and speed limits of 20 miles per hour. Look out for crossing guards and follow their signals. Never try to pass vehicles when driving in a school zone. Stop for school buses that are picking up or dropping off children, and avoid distractions while driving.

Police officers will be out monitoring the school zones to make sure that drivers are safe and in compliance with the law, so to avoid any issues and keep students safe, you may want to become more familiar with the rules of the road.