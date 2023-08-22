CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students are preparing to go back to school next week, so now is the time to adjust your driving habits.

All drivers should be mindful of school zones and school bus safety as the school year is about to begin. Drivers haven’t had to drive with school bus drop-offs, pick-ups, or kids walking to and from school these last few months, so now is the time to refresh your memory.

According to the Southampton Police Department, the safety of children is the primary concern, so officers will be out and about monitoring school zones to ensure that drivers are being safe and in compliance with the law.

Here are some school zone driving safety tips to keep in mind:

Be aware of school zone signals and always obey the speed limits.

When entering a school zone, be sure to slow down and obey all of the traffic laws.

Always stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.

Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.

Be aware of and watch out for children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks, the streets, in a school parking lot, and more.

Never pass other vehicles while driving in a school zone.

Never change lanes while driving in a school zone.

Never make U-Turns while driving in a school zone.

Never text while driving.

Avoid using a cell phone, unless it is completely hands-free while driving in a school zone.

Unless licensed to do so, never use handicapped or emergency vehicle lanes or spaces to drop off or pick up children at school.