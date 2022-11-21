CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Once again, 22News will be accepting toys at our station located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee.

Here are the days and hours you will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys:

Nov. 28 – Dec. 2: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 3 & 4: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 5 – 7: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 8 & 9: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 & 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 12: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made by visiting MarineToysforTots.salsalabs.org.

To make an online toy donation, visit WesternMass.ToysforTots.org.