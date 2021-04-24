Drought conditions have gotten worse across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drought conditions in western Massachusetts have worsened since April 6, according to the U.S. Drought monitor.

Now Hampden, Hampshire, Berkshire, and western Franklin counties are experiencing abnormally dry conditions, while eastern Franklin County is officially in a Level 1 drought.

Even though we have received 2.75” of rainfall this April, we are still below the average for April by about one inch. When you add this rainfall deficit to the rainfall deficit from March, we are almost 3” drier than usual.

It is important to know that this map doesn’t take into account the amount of rainfall we received this past Wednesday and Thursday.

The great news is the that we are expecting more rainfall before the month of April ends. This, most likely, will not get rid of the drought and dry conditions, but will improve them.