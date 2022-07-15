CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we wrap up yet another dry week the drought across western Massachusetts continues to worsen.

It was another beautiful day across western Massachusetts but unfortunately, the drought is getting worse.

In the newly updated drought monitor, most of western Massachusetts is now under a stage 2 moderate drought with the exception of far western Berkshire County which is still under a level one drought.

Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) urges residents and businesses to be mindful of their overall water use, by limiting outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or watering cans, before 9 a.m or after 5 p.m.

(Mass.gov)

It won’t take much for all of western Massachusetts to be in the moderate drought stage and for the severe drought to be pushed further west as the dry and warm weather pattern continues.