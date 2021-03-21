Drought conditions in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every Thursday, The National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln updates the drought conditions across the country.

The latest update on March 18 still shows abnormally dry conditions, in some portions of western Massachusetts, like Franklin, northern Berkshire and Hampshire counties. That update, however, does not account for the almost inch of rain we received on Thursday.

Looking farther north, Massachusetts isn’t the only state with a lack of rainfall. There are moderate drought conditions in Vermont and New Hampshire where there’s an even more significant lack of precipitation.

In the lower Pioneer Valley, by March 21 we normally have about 2.37″ of rain since the start of the month. But so far this March, we have just 0.83 inches of rain. That’s a deficit of 1.54 inches. But while this week is looking more dry than not,

We do have some chances of rain in western Massachusetts toward the end of the week, and the forecast for April favors a bit more rain.