Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,770 deaths, 106,422 total cases
Dry conditions continue but we're not in a drought yet

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another bright and warm day across western Massachusetts but more lawns are turning yellow and brown as our stretch of dry weather continues.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor that came out Thursday, western Massachusetts is still in the abnormally dry category despite how dry it has been.

Another indication of the impact the dry conditions are having, river levels continue to to go down.
There is not much water at all to be seen flowing over the Holyoke Dam and there is a lot of dry land visible just below the dam.

We flew SkyView22 over some fields in Hadley and you can see how they continue to look pretty dry.

22News spoke to Farmers at the Holyoke Farmer’s Market to see what impact the dry weather is having.

“I run sprinklers all the time because I also have a Christmas tree farm, 900 new trees in the ground and got to get them wet or they’re not going to make it so we run sprinklers all the time keeping everything wet,” said Jeff Kingsbury of Kingsbury’s Farm in Deerfield.

If the dry weather conditions continue it is likely that next week western Massachusetts could be put into the moderate drought category.

