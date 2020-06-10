Breaking News
Dry weather is affecting area farms

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has been pretty dry lately. During the Month of May we ended up with a rainfall deficit of around 1.5 inches and so far this month we have a deficit of over a half inch of rain.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, eastern Franklin and eastern Hampshire Counties are in the abnormally dry category and that will likely be expanded later this week.

The dry weather is having an impact on area farms. “It’s really rough. It’s been dry and for a week or so we had a little bit of a blessing it was cool but now that it gets hot again, the dry and hot weather is murder,” said Tom Calabrese of Calabrese Farms in Southwick.

The dry weather has had an effect on some crops. “Well the berries we just started picking strawberries, there a little on the smaller size and I’ve watered them three times already. It’s just that natural water is a lot better than sprinkling it on with a sprinkler,” said Tom Calabrese.

Tom Calabrese of Calabrese Farms in Southwick said they have had to irrigate and are watering their fields at least every five days.

Because of the dry weather a number of cities and towns have implemented water restrictions including Westfield, Southwick and Orange.

