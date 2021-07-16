Dryer fire on Winsor Street in Ludlow

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
preventing dryer fires_370871

2019 file photo – preventing dryer fires

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from the Ludlow Fire Department put out a dryer fire Thursday.

According to the Ludlow Fire Department, at around 4:49 p.m., off-duty fire crews responded to a report of a dryer fire in a two-family home at 274 Winsor Street. The fire was confined to the area of the clothes dryer in the basement.

Off-duty Ludlow firefighters were called in due to all on-duty members working on a water rescue of two missing swimmers in the Chicopee River at the same time.

The residents were able to get out of the home, no injuries were reported. The Ludlow Fire Department wants to remind people to clean cloths dryer vents routinely.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today