SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department rescued a duckling from a storm drain Sunday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to 1260 Sumner Ave. for a duckling in the storm drain. The duckling was successfully rescued from the catch basin and reunited with mom from members Dow, Gonzalez, and Saramago.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com!