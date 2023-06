WESTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Weston Fire Department saved six ducklings from a storm drain on Sunday.

According to the Weston Fire Department, crews were called to Alphabet Lane on Sunday for six ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain.

Members removed the ducklings and returned them to their mother. This has been the second time the fire department has removed ducking from a storm drain this year.

