Photo courtesy of the Dudley Police Department

DUDLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dudley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

According to the Dudley Police Department, 14-year-old Rayne Deuyour has been missing since July 15.

Rayne is described as white, 5’1″ tall, weighs 165 Ibs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Rayne’s whereabouts, contact the Dudley Police Department at 1-508-943-4411.