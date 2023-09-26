CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Friday is National Coffee Day and Dunkin’ is brewing a special offer for their rewards members.

Dunkin’ will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee alongside another purchase to their rewards members on Friday, September 29. To take part in the offer, customers will need to be rewards members through the Dunkin’ app or on their website. Expresso, cold brew and nitro cold brews are excluded from the offer.

This year, Dunkin’ is also working with the Little Words Project, which creates handcrafted bracelets with words of kindness and motivation. They have raised over $600,000 for charity over the last 10 years. For National Coffee Day, they’ll be offering Dunkin’-inspired bracelets with coffee phrases such as “Get Sip Done” and “Iced Coffee” on their website.

“National Coffee Day is an opportunity to give back to our loyal guests – whether that’s by treating our Dunkin’ Rewards members to a free coffee or by unveiling a unique collaboration,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “Both Dunkin’ and Little Words Project are committed to bringing joy into people’s lives, making this partnership a natural fit.”

Coffee wasn’t a popular choice of drink in America until after the Boston Tea Party in 1773. As a way to revolt against King George III’s tea tax, coffee became a more practical option for Americans.