CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With a total of 105 Dunkin’ locations across four counties, western Mass.’ affection for Dunkin’ is undeniable.

Out of the 101 cities and towns comprising Western Massachusetts, only 38 have the privilege of hosting Dunkin’ Donuts establishments. These Dunkin’-rich locations contribute to a significant portion of the 105 Dunkin’ locations that dot the western Massachusetts map, forming a dense caffeinated network.

While it may not come as a surprise to some, Springfield stands as the Dunkin’ capital of western Mass., boasting an impressive 20 Dunkin’ locations. Westfield secures the runner-up position with 8 Dunkin’ locations, showcasing the town’s affinity for the Dunkin’ brew.

Chicopee follows with 7 Dunkin’ locations, while Pittsfield, the hub of the Berkshires, boasts 6. West Springfield embraces its coffee culture with 5 Dunkin’ havens, while Holyoke prides itself on 4.

In a neck-and-neck contest, Northampton and Greenfield tie with 3 Dunkin’ locations each. Additionally, a notable five-way tie emerges, featuring Easthampton, Hadley, Palmer, Orange, and Southwick, each with 2 Dunkin’ locations.

However, amidst the Dunkin’ sprawl, it’s important to note that out of the 101 cities and towns examined, 73 remain untouched by the Dunkin’ phenomenon. This underscores the diverse coffee culture that Western Massachusetts harbors, where local cafes and alternative roasters thrive in serving the community.

As Dunkin’ maintains its stronghold, the distribution of its outlets showcases the region’s admiration for this well-loved coffee chain. The state of Massachusetts has a staggering total of 1,058 locations, which is the second most populated in the nation. Right behind the state of New York, with a total of 1,420 locations.