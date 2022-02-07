Dunkin’ free coffee Wednesday for members in February

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dunkin’ is turning Wednesday into Wednes-YAY for DD Perks members with a free coffee.

In February, DD perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ locations. Dunkin’ announced the promotion to treat customers with a mood boost by offering the free coffee during the mid-week slump that hits on Wednesdays.

Customers may also be surprised with tickets to a Thunderbirds game at the locations below:

2/9:

1046 Wilbraham Rd. in Springfield from 9-10am

695 Liberty St. in Springfield from 12-1pm

2/16