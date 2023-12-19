CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dunkin’ has unveiled its new menu and comeback fan favorites.

Beginning December 27th, Dunkin’ is offering a new Frosty Red Velvet Specialty Donut to pair with the comeback, Pink Velvet Macchiato. The macchiato is a visually striking, layered drink with its bold espresso, red velvet cake flavor, and notes of cream cheese frosting. After nearly two years the macchiato will be available through February.

All new this year is the White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, a drink inspired by fans’ adoration for Toasted White Chocolate Swirl. This hot or iced coffee has flavors of warm, toasted hazelnut with the sweetness of creamy white chocolate flavor.

Also returning is the Pancake Wake-Up Wrap, a fluffy pancake wrapped around bacon or sausage, egg, and melted cheese, paired with a side of maple syrup for dipping. The Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon or Snackin Bacon Sandwich is also back on the menu.

New Dunkin’ Rewards for members:

$2 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee

Boosted Dunkin’ Rewards Members can unlock 3X points by ordering ahead on Wednesdays

Order ahead through the mobile app on Mondays to earn 100 bonus points