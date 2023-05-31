CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, Dunkin’ will be giving out free donuts with any beverage purchase.

According to a news release from Dunkin’, customers can pair a classic donut with their favorite drink to celebrate National Donut Day. Whether it’s the glazed donut, Boston Kreme, or a Strawberry Frosted donut with Sprinkles, it will be free on Friday when you buy a drink.

“Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, the Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’. “This June, we’re rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!”

Dunkin’ is the largest donut and coffee brand in America, selling more than 2 billion donuts and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats annually.