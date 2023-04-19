CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is National Cold Brew Day and to celebrate, Dunkin’ is offering reward members a free drink.

On Thursday only, reward members can get a free medium Cold Brew with any purchase though the Dunkin’ app. Customers can also add their preferred milk, cold foam, flavor shots and swirls to the drink. The Nitro Cold Brew is excluded from this offer.

The Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew is included in the deal and is only available for a limited amount of time.

Credit: Dunkin’

Dunkin’ will also begin selling their summer drinks next Wednesday, which include lemonade refreshers, butter pecan crunch frozen coffee and more.