SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dunkin’ will be giving teachers free coffee on Thursday in honor of World Teachers’ Day.

Dunkin’ is celebrating educators everywhere by treating them to a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants, according to a news release from Dunkin’.

All day on Thursday, anyone from preschool teachers and college professors to principals and counselors can visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout western Massachusetts to enjoy their free coffee.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, educating the next generation of leaders to help keep our communities runnin’,” said Kelsey Chester local western Massachusetts Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our dedicated educators a free coffee to recognize their passion and hard work.”

Teachers can also spice up their free coffee order with their favorite autumn flavor, such as pumpkin! Dunkin’ is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets.