CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re a coffee-lover, you can get your caffeine fix Wednesday while also supporting a good cause.

On Wednesday, Dunkin’ is celebrating Iced Coffee Day with an annual fundraiser to benefit children in need of medical care. Dunkin’ will donate $1 for every iced coffee (excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew) sold in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties, to Shriner’s Hospital for Children New England through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“Children in Western Mass are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and support Shriner’s and everything it does for these kids,” said Peter Martins, local Dunkin’ Franchisee. “We want our guests to know that their purchase of an Iced Coffee on May 25th truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in our communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!”

Since 2006, Dunkin’ has helped raise more than $37 million for hundreds of national and local charities across the country.