Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day to benefit children at Shriners Hospital

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re a coffee-lover, you can get your caffeine fix Wednesday while also supporting a good cause.

Dunkin’ is celebrating Iced Coffee Day with an annual fundraiser to benefit children in need of medical care. Dunkin’ will donate $1 for every iced coffee and cold brew sold in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties, to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“Sixty-five percent of our patients receive some form of charity care so fundraisers like this are so important. It’s just amazing that everybody can help transform the lives of a child,” said Stacey Perlmutter, director of donor development at Springfield Shriners Hospital for Children.

Since 2012, Dunkin’ has helped raise more than $196,000 for Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield through its iced coffee day sales.