Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day to benefit children at Shriners Hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CNN Newsource

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re a coffee-lover, you can get your caffeine fix Wednesday while also supporting a good cause.

Dunkin’ is celebrating Iced Coffee Day with an annual fundraiser to benefit children in need of medical care. Dunkin’ will donate $1 for every iced coffee and cold brew sold in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties, to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“Sixty-five percent of our patients receive some form of charity care so fundraisers like this are so important. It’s just amazing that everybody can help transform the lives of a child,” said Stacey Perlmutter, director of donor development at Springfield Shriners Hospital for Children.

Since 2012, Dunkin’ has helped raise more than $196,000 for Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield through its iced coffee day sales.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today