During extreme cold, pets also at risk

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During extreme cold, it’s important to keep an eye on your pets while they are outside. If you are cold, then your pet is probably cold too, and it’s important to know your pet’s limits.

According to the ASPCA some pets are more susceptible to the cold than others. Short-coated, thin, elderly, or very young dogs get cold more quickly than others.

It is also important to check around your vehicle before moving. Cats often sleep in the wheel wells of cars during the winter months to keep warm.