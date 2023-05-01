CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An American Bald Eagle has returned to a transmission tower at 22News in Chicopee.

After a long winter hiatus, the eagle was perched on the tower Monday afternoon. In the past there have been two eagles sitting on the tower. The eagle is seen squawking at something off camera, which may have been the second eagle that typically visits.

According to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, bald eagles are the largest birds of prey in the state with wingspans up to 7 feet wide. As of 2018, 76 territorial pairs of bald eagles were identified in Massachusetts. Before 2012, bald eagles were listed as endangered in Massachusetts.

Bald eagles usually live in coastal areas, estuaries, and larger inland waters. Their habitat includes large amounts of shoreline containing stands of forest for nesting and tall trees that rise above the forest canopy for perching for unrestricted views.

Learn more about bald eagles with this fact sheet supplied by Fisheries and Wildlife.