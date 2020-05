WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An eagle with two broken legs was rescued on the Mass Pike in West Springfield Tuesday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Peter Mullin rescued the eagle from the travel lane and turned it over to Tom Ricardi from the Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center.

Ricardi told 22News Thursday had to be euthanized. He said the eagle ended up having a broken spine in two places.

