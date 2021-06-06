Early dismissal Monday for western Massachusetts schools due to heat advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Some schools in western Massachusetts will be open for a half day or shortened day on Monday, June 7, due to the heat advisory.

Springfield Public Schools Early Dismissal Times:
  • 11:05 a.m. – All High Schools (including ALL grades at Springfield Conservatory of the Arts, Springfield Renaissance, & Duggan Academy) and all Alternative Schools
  • 11:35 a.m. – All Middle Schools (including all grades at Zanetti Montessori)
  • 12:10 p.m. – All Elementary Schools

Preschool is cancelled. The Springfield Public Schools High School of Science and Technology graduation ceremony scheduled for Monday, June 7th at 6 p.m. is expected to take place.

Holyoke Public Schools
  • 3-hour early release
Chicopee Public Schools
  • 11:00 a.m. – All middle and high schools
  • 11:30 a.m. – Pre-K and elementary schools

