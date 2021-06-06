Early dismissal Monday for western Massachusetts schools due to heat advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Some schools in western Massachusetts will be open for a half day or shortened day on Monday, June 7, due to the heat advisory.

Springfield Public Schools Early Dismissal Times:

11:05 a.m. – All High Schools (including ALL grades at Springfield Conservatory of the Arts, Springfield Renaissance, & Duggan Academy) and all Alternative Schools

Preschool is cancelled. The Springfield Public Schools High School of Science and Technology graduation ceremony scheduled for Monday, June 7th at 6 p.m. is expected to take place.

Holyoke Public Schools

3-hour early release

Chicopee Public Schools