Early dismissal Monday for western Massachusetts schools due to heat advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Some schools in western Massachusetts will be open for a half day or shortened day on Monday, June 7, due to the heat advisory.
Springfield Public Schools Early Dismissal Times:
- 11:05 a.m. – All High Schools (including ALL grades at Springfield Conservatory of the Arts, Springfield Renaissance, & Duggan Academy) and all Alternative Schools
- 11:35 a.m. – All Middle Schools (including all grades at Zanetti Montessori)
- 12:10 p.m. – All Elementary Schools
Preschool is cancelled. The Springfield Public Schools High School of Science and Technology graduation ceremony scheduled for Monday, June 7th at 6 p.m. is expected to take place.
Holyoke Public Schools
- 3-hour early release
Chicopee Public Schools
- 11:00 a.m. – All middle and high schools
- 11:30 a.m. – Pre-K and elementary schools