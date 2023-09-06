CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday’s heat has led to early dismissals for a few school districts in the area.

Chicopee is one of the school districts that will let students out early today along with all of Springfield and Westfield Public Schools.

It’s a popular move for students, getting them out of the buildings for the worst of the heat, and a short day so early in the school year is always fun. But for parents, it can be a big issue, especially on short notice.

“I don’t understand why they are doing early dismissal because of the heat it’s only till 3:30. I have to take the day off work now,” said Herchelle Reaves, a Sumner Avenue Elementary School grandparent.

Chicopee, Springfield, and Westfield high schoolers all were released just after 11:00 a.m., most middle schoolers followed around 11:30, a.m., and elementary the last to head home.

It’s also an early day for Springfield on Thursday, following the same schedule, and no after-school activities on Wednesday or Thursday, as well.