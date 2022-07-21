CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst has released early voting dates and times for the State Primary Election.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Town of Amherst, polls will be open on Tuesday, September 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and in-person voting will also be available at Amherst Town Hall.

Early voting dates and times are as follows:

Saturday, August 27, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm (last day to register to vote)

Monday, August 29, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, August 30, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Wednesday, August 31, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Thursday, September 1, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Friday, September 2, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

In-person early voting location: Amherst Town Hall, 1st Floor Meeting Room 4 Boltwood Ave, Amherst, MA 01002

It is also important to know if you are registered to vote before going to the polls. You can register to vote online.