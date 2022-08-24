HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Early voting starts this Saturday ahead of the state primary on September 6 and it’s also the last day to register to vote in the state or change your party.

When it comes to voting, it’s not just about choosing who you vote for, it’s also about choosing how you vote. Early voting is available this Saturday through next Friday, September 2. This year, you can request a mail-in ballot with no excuse required. The application deadline is coming up soon, Monday, August 29th by 5:00 p.m.

However, if you have requested your mail-in ballot or received it in the mail, Holy City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee said you can still vote in person as long as you haven’t submitted your ballot through the mail yet.

“It will be noted in our software that you did receive a ballot but we have not received it back, so we will allow you to vote, if it does show that you already returned a ballot you obviously can’t vote again, you can’t vote two times,” said McGee.

She added you should bring some form of identification with you when you go to vote and if you’re registering to vote, you should also bring proof of residency to cover your bases.

If you plan to vote in person on the Primary Election Day, September 6th, all polling places will be open from at least 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., some may open earlier than that.