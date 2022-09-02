LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As of 4:00 p.m. Friday, early voting for the primary election is now over.

If you were unable to vote early there are still other options for you if you can’t make it to the polls on Tuesday.

Town Clerk of Longmeadow Tim Donnelly told 22News, they will be accepting every single mail-in ballot placed into the drop box by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. The turnout has been promising and local officials are looking forward to upcoming elections where early voting is becoming more and more popular.

“People are getting more used to it, as they become more aware of the vote by mail and the early voting. We’re gonna have more people come in, I believe,” said Donnelly.

On the ballot this year, there are five major contested statewide races to pay attention to: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor.

Mail-in ballots are still being collected although if you haven’t mailed it yet, you will want to drop it off at your local election office because there is no mail delivery on Monday due to Labor Day.