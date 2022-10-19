CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Early voting for this year’s midterm elections starts this Saturday in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts voters have from October 22nd to November 4th to take part in early voting. Each city and town sets their own early voting times and locations.

Voters in Chicopee can vote early at City Hall every day during the early voting period, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. 22News spoke with voters about casting their ballots ahead of the Election Day.

“I think voting holds great importance to me because it’s a way that the regular everyday person is able to have a voice. Early voting is a great idea the more the merrier the more options that gives Americans access to going I’m all for it,” said Corey Stamps of Agawam.

Voters have three options to vote this year: by mail, in person, and in-person on Election Day. In 2020 statewide, 41 percent voted by mail and 23 percent voted early.