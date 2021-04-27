SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fifth “Earn While You Learn” EMT program from AMR and the City of Springfield is ready to accept applications.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join AMR representatives at the Eastfield Mall drive-through COVID-19 testing site Tuesday to launch the program. The program is designed to help people who want to begin a career as an emergency medical service professional.

Trainees can be employed full-time while taking the necessary certification courses to become emergency medical technicians. The news conference on the program is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

American Medical Response is holding “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing everyday at the Eastfield Mall from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. that is open to any resident of Massachusetts.