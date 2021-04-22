Earth Day 2021: How can you help the planet?

(WWLP) – Thursday, April 22nd is Earth Day, a day where people all over the world demonstrate support for environmental protection.

#Keepitclean2k21 kicks off Thursday at One Holyoke CDC. Volunteers are meeting at 43 Canal Street at 10 a.m. where they will be cleaning up Canal Street. The route goes down Center Street to McNally Field and ends at Noon. One Holyoke will bring the supplies. You can sign up online or call 413-409-2004.

During the campaign, if you want to host your own cleanup One Holyoke will provide supplies.

Some fun Earth Day facts:

The first Earth Day was celebrated in the United States in 1970

The day of action went worldwide in 1990

Now, more than 190 countries observe the day

More than one billion people are expected to take action Thursday

Local Earth Day events:

Northampton: Road cleanup – Five College Movers on 14 Damon Road at 11 a.m.

Greenfield: Public cleanup – Keep Greenfield Beautiful on Main Street at 9 a.m.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman, Chairman of the Council’s Sustainability & Environment Committee, and Ward 3 City Councilor Melvin Edwards along with the Gasoline Alley Foundation and participating restaurants will also participate in an outdoor event at 1:45 p.m. to launch the Zero Waste Restaurant Initiative.

The four restaurants, Monsoon Roastery, Nosh Restaurant, Urban Artisan Farm, and Corsello Butcheria will come together to help reduce food waste and other waste associated with the restaurant industry.

There are also Great Global Cleanup events in Northampton, Greenfield, and Pittsfield. You can visit Earthday.org to find events and ways to take action to help sustain our planet.

One Holyoke CDC will be do recurring cleanups around Holyoke from now through September.