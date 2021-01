EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire started Sunday morning at an industrial building in East Longmeadow.

Fire Captain Chris Beecher told 22News that firefighters were called to 245 Benton Drive around 5:30 a.m. Multiple departments were called to help. Crews were able to put the fire out, but the building was seriously damaged.

Captain Beecher said that an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.